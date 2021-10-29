NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline passes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is bracing for a worker shortage as its Covid-19 vaccine mandate passes by with tens of thousands of municipal employees still unvaccinated.

Police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and most other city workers faced a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Workers who didn’t comply are set to be put on unpaid leave starting Monday.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held firm on the mandate as firefighters rallied Thursday outside his official residence, sanitation workers appeared to be skipping garbage pickups in protest and the city’s largest police union went to an appeals court seeking a halt to the vaccine requirement.