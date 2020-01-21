Clear

National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado in Lincoln County, TN

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed an EF-0 tornado came through near Ardmore in Lincoln County, Tennessee on December 16th.

Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed a 9th tornado touched down during severe weather in December.

It said an EF-0 tornado came through southwest Lincoln County, Tenn., near near Ardmore.

The EF-0 twister was on the ground for more than 3 miles.

"I saw the tree down and I thought thank you Lord for not hitting the house," said Allene Roper.

The National Weather Service said winds got up to 85 miles per hour when the tornado came through this road near Ardmore in Lincoln County.

"Scary, you know just how did that happen and i didn't know and didn't hear it," said Allene Roper.

Roper says she is thankful the tree didn't hit her house.

"Just thank the Lord for taking care of me. That's the main thing," said Allene Roper.

One man says a trampoline flew into his yard and hit a tree.

"It had flown from the neighbors, caught the big tree here in the front yard and luckily dropped straight down, not hitting any vehicle or or residence or any building," said David Roper.

Neighbors say they are blessed no one got hurt.

"Very fortunate, we have been fortunate so many times," said Allene Roper.

The National Weather Service said at its biggest, the tornado was 50 yards wide.

It lasted about 2 minutes.

