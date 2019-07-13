NWS: Electrocuted raccoon causes power issue for Hytop Radar

A trash panda was found to be the source of some radar issues for the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, the NWS said they said they needed to do a reboot because the KHTX Radar Station was "stuck in Generator Mode (i.e. burning unnecessary fuel with utility power available at the site.)"
After bringing in a second technician around 2:47 p.m., the NWS said they were still experiencing issues and that the problem "may be restored late tonight."
By 3:40 p.m., they found the culprit: an electrocuted raccoon. They ended the hours long saga simply by saying #YesSeriously.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas also joined in the humor of the moment. They tweeted at the NWS, "He was just trying to help!!"
