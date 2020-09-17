NTSB: Fire of ‘unknown source’ killed 8 at Jackson County marina; some safety practices unobserved

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its report on January’s deadly fire at the Jackson County Park Marina.

The board said “the probable cause of the fire aboard the Dixie Delight and subsequent fire at Dock B was a fire of unknown source” that started near the vessel’s electrical panel.

The report also says the marina “did not observe several existing safety best practices and guidelines.”

“Safety practices such as annual electrical inspections, employee fire training, biannual fire drills, and the development of a pre-fire plan with the fire department can better prepare marina staff and boat owners for a vessel or dock fire,” the report states.

“In addition, a safety skiff, as recommended by guidelines, can be used by marina staff or first responders to assist in an emergency.”

Fire erupted on a dock early on Jan. 27, and eight people died as wind blew the flames from one vessel to another.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Amanda Foster, 54-year-old Yancy Ferrell Roper, 40-year-old Grace Annette Watson Miles and her five children. Her children are 19-year-old Christopher Zane Long, 16-year-old Bryli Anniston Long, 10-year-old Traydon Dominic Miles, 9-year-old Kesston Damien Miles and 7-year-old Dezli Nicole Miles.

Read the full NTSB report below: