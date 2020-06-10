NSM alum keeping tradition alive

Bison blood runs deep in the Kirby family.

"My wife teaches here, my dad just retired here, my mom just retired from the lunchroom, I got a cousin here, several of us here," North Sand Mountain Football Coach, Keith Kirby, said.

Coach Kirby is reliving his glory days coaching at his Alma mater. It wasn't a part of his plan, but he said he's honored to lead the program.

"I wanted to come back and try to make it as good as we can possibly make it here." Kirby said.

Kirby's a coach and a role model to his players who love Higdon as much as he does.

"It pushes me, motivates me, it's a tradition here," Senior Logan Davis said.

A lot of things have stayed the same at Lloyd Dobbins Field like the press box.

Kirby said the biggest change is the field.

"They use to call it the asphalt back when I played," Kirby said.

One thing he never wants to change is the pride North Sand Mountain players feel.

"We gotta work hard and get on the boat," Senior Lake Bell said.

The Bison were undefeated at home last season and on paper had the best year yet.

Kirby won't take all the credit, but the NSM alum is turning the program around.

"These kids they want to be a part of it, they're invested in it, and they're working hard," Kirby said.