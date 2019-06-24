Gift from National Rifle Association helps Madison students become marksmen

A gift from the National Rifle Association (NRA) is helping Madison students become marksmen.

The NRA gave the school $3,000 for new rifles and equipment. The cadets are already practicing their shooting with their new rifles. They say the new equipment isn't only easier to manage, but their accuracy is already improving as well.

"With this new equipment, I can continue to improve and develop this skill that I got," Erin Shelton, a senior in the marksmanship program, said.

Shelton has been in the Air Force JR ROTC marksmanship program for three years. She's about to start her final year in the program, which just got a "shot in the arm."

"It just makes it a lot easier for cadets when we're using the new equipment," she said.

The new equipment includes air pump rifles that fire pellets, not bullets. The instructor, Ellis Clark, said the old rifles were hard to manage, especially for females, because of the required upper body strength.

"They're constantly resetting their body position because they're struggling to close the pump, where as with the new one, they can barely move and they can still reload, recharge and fire down ranch," Clark said.

That allows cadets to maintain their form between shots. He says the new equipment will open the door for more cadets.

"We can assign rifles to individuals versus individuals sharing rifles, because when they have to share rifles, there's a constant adjustment going on with the sites," Clark said.

Shelton said she's hoping for an added benefit.

"I definitely hope that we will get more females, and I hope that they'll see other females that are already on the team and kind of say, 'Hey, you know if they're doing it, you know I can do it too.'"

The cadets compete with other programs worldwide and are hoping the new equipment helps them beat out some of the competition.

Clark said he'll benefit from the grant as well. He got a new scope that allows him to judge where the cadets are shooting, from a distance.