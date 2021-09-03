NIL in college football on display in Chic-Fil-A Kickoff Game

Saturday's game begins a new era for Alabama Crimson Tide football. It will be one of the first times that any player lines up on a college football field where they can earn money off of their name image or likeness.

"Some positions, some players, will have more opportunities than others, and how that's going to impact your team, our team, or other players on the teams, I can't answer because we don't have any precedent for it." Nick Saban said at SEC Media Days in regards to how NIL will affect college football.

Several big names on the Tide will be making money under deals that have already been announced.

Quarterback Bryce Young may have the most lucrative in all of college football, He signed a deal with CashApp and is poised to make more than $1 million before he ever takes a snap as a starter. Tide backup quarterback Paul Tyson has a new deal also, he's been linked to MyGamedayShop, and Alabama linebacker Henry To'o To'o is cashing in as well partnering with PSD underwear.

The Miami Hurricanes have cashed in as well. Miami Quarterback D'Eriq King has been one of the most active players in college football when it comes to signing deals. The Quarterback has signed with at least four companies and even started his own podcast.

The team also cashed in on the new NIL ruling, a Miami superfan offered every Miami player $6,000 to endorse his company on a yearly basis.