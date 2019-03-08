Clear
NFL's DeMarcus Ware pays for grave markers for Lee County tornado victims

Ware's donation comes a day after the Poarch Band of Creek Indians donated $184,000 to assist in the burial of the victims.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 8:31 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: AP

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) Nine-time NFL Pro Bowler DeMarcus Ware has made a $10,000 donation toward the funeral costs of the 23 victims of Sunday's tornado that churned for about 70 miles (112 kilometers) from eastern Alabama into Georgia.

WSFA-TV reports Alabama's Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says the former Dallas Cowboys defensive end and Lee County native has committed the donation to be used for the costs of grave markers. Harris says the money will be deposited with the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation and will be distributed for that purpose.

