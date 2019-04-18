Clear
NFL Quarterback, Brett Favre, coming to Huntsville

He will be a guest speaker at the annual Leaders and Legends Dinner.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 11:54 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Legendary quarterback Brett Favre is coming to the Tennessee Valley. He'll be the guest speaker at the annual Leaders and Legends Dinner for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama. The announcement was made at Audi, which is the event's biggest sponsor. The dinner is the largest fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs with more than a thousand people attending each year. The director explained why they chose Favre to speak.

"Early on in his career at green bay, every time he threw a touchdown, he donated one-hundred dollars to the boys and girls clubs...And to me that spoke volumes to why you would have somebody like him to be a host speaker for the boys and girls clubs in Huntsville," said director for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama, Patrick Wynn.

Favre will honor club alumni who helped kids reach their full potential and be productive citizens. The dinner is in July at the Von Braun Center.

