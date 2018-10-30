NFL Hall of Famer in Huntsville

Students from Huntsville High School experienced something Monday that not many people will ever be able to do. They got to ask questions and learn from a nine-time Pro Bowler and NFL Hall of Famer John Hannah.

“You know, it inspires you to go out and do the same thing. It was just a great experience, bless to have it,” a Huntsville High School senior, Darvin Ford, said after listening to John Hannah.

Hannah tried to relate to his audience with answers like that he needed a pork chop tied around his neck just to get his dog to come lick him.

He also made jokes about his age by saying the students' fathers may know who he was, but their grandfathers would definitely know who he was.

Some of the football players from Huntsville were able to connect with him. Ford said he learned that even the most successful people are scared of failure.

“You know it’s surprising. He said that during his career, his first two years, he was afraid,” Ford said.

Hannah hopes these students learned this from him today, “if they apply themselves and have confidence. Don’t let people get them down. Don't let people laugh at them and say they can’t do things when they can just go beyond it, they can accomplish it.”

That message is sticking with these Senior Panthers.

“Always push yourself, hard work,” Huntsville Quarterback, Jackson Glover, said.

These kids may not have grown up watching John Hannah play football, but they can now say they've personally interacted with him and can compare themselves to him.

"It really just showed me how much it takes to get to that level,” a Huntsville senior, Landon McCrary, said.