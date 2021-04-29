Clear

NFL Draft starts tonight on WAAY 31! Alabama players expected to go early

Watch at 7 p.m. tonight on WAAY 31!

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 2:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The 2021 NFL Draft gets underway on WAAY 31 at 7 p.m. Thursday with as many as six players from the Alabama Crimson Tide expected to be picked in the first round.

While the order they will be picked varies among experts, many think the first round will be a good night for wide receivers DeVonta Smith (Heisman Trophy winner) and Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Mac Jones, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and running back Najee Harris.

Here’s when you can watch the NFL Draft on WAAY 31:

Round 1: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday

Rounds 2 and 3: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday

Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online to see how players from Alabama and other SEC universities do in the draft.

