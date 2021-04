Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was drafted by the Miami Dolphins during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

He was drafted #6 in the first round.

Orlando, FL - September 1, 2018 - Camping World Stadium: Jaylen Waddle (17) of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide during a regular season game (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

