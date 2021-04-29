NFL Draft: Alabama’s DeVonta Smith drafted by Philadelphia Eagles with No. 10 pick

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Smith was drafted #10 in the first round.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|76023
|1512
|Mobile
|40669
|804
|Madison
|34423
|498
|Tuscaloosa
|25563
|449
|Montgomery
|24182
|579
|Shelby
|23312
|246
|Baldwin
|20897
|305
|Lee
|15761
|168
|Calhoun
|14421
|312
|Morgan
|14209
|277
|Etowah
|13753
|352
|Marshall
|12112
|221
|Houston
|10475
|280
|Elmore
|9993
|205
|Limestone
|9907
|150
|Cullman
|9578
|191
|St. Clair
|9544
|237
|Lauderdale
|9358
|236
|DeKalb
|8796
|184
|Talladega
|8146
|175
|Walker
|7190
|278
|Autauga
|6890
|107
|Jackson
|6782
|110
|Blount
|6595
|134
|Colbert
|6271
|134
|Coffee
|5474
|115
|Dale
|4797
|111
|Russell
|4360
|38
|Franklin
|4228
|82
|Chilton
|4205
|111
|Covington
|4104
|116
|Tallapoosa
|3967
|149
|Escambia
|3920
|75
|Chambers
|3537
|121
|Dallas
|3523
|150
|Clarke
|3500
|60
|Marion
|3087
|100
|Pike
|3085
|77
|Lawrence
|2988
|97
|Winston
|2730
|72
|Bibb
|2591
|63
|Marengo
|2482
|64
|Geneva
|2464
|75
|Pickens
|2334
|59
|Barbour
|2298
|56
|Hale
|2203
|75
|Butler
|2148
|69
|Fayette
|2114
|62
|Henry
|1880
|44
|Cherokee
|1834
|45
|Randolph
|1792
|41
|Monroe
|1752
|40
|Washington
|1666
|39
|Macon
|1583
|49
|Clay
|1525
|56
|Crenshaw
|1513
|57
|Cleburne
|1482
|41
|Lamar
|1406
|34
|Lowndes
|1383
|53
|Wilcox
|1262
|27
|Bullock
|1227
|40
|Conecuh
|1097
|28
|Perry
|1076
|26
|Coosa
|1060
|28
|Sumter
|1037
|32
|Greene
|921
|34
|Choctaw
|598
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|94421
|1607
|Davidson
|88839
|929
|Knox
|50272
|629
|Hamilton
|43826
|491
|Rutherford
|42746
|425
|Williamson
|27807
|216
|Sumner
|23790
|347
|Montgomery
|20018
|224
|Wilson
|18684
|231
|Out of TN
|18214
|97
|Unassigned
|16946
|134
|Sullivan
|16506
|289
|Blount
|15341
|193
|Bradley
|14868
|149
|Washington
|14425
|245
|Maury
|13365
|171
|Sevier
|13288
|175
|Putnam
|11289
|174
|Madison
|11062
|241
|Robertson
|9712
|130
|Anderson
|8718
|172
|Hamblen
|8568
|171
|Greene
|7814
|153
|Tipton
|7282
|101
|Coffee
|6879
|121
|Dickson
|6799
|109
|Cumberland
|6665
|128
|Carter
|6562
|156
|Bedford
|6486
|129
|Gibson
|6478
|145
|McMinn
|6445
|98
|Roane
|6233
|104
|Jefferson
|6139
|124
|Loudon
|6067
|69
|Hawkins
|5927
|107
|Lawrence
|5868
|86
|Monroe
|5797
|95
|Warren
|5534
|81
|Dyer
|5401
|105
|Franklin
|5127
|90
|Fayette
|4973
|76
|Obion
|4520
|96
|Cheatham
|4518
|55
|Cocke
|4474
|98
|Lincoln
|4341
|62
|Rhea
|4329
|75
|Marshall
|4152
|58
|Campbell
|4124
|63
|Weakley
|4065
|64
|Giles
|3972
|99
|Henderson
|3763
|76
|Macon
|3605
|77
|Carroll
|3596
|83
|White
|3596
|68
|Hardin
|3552
|66
|Hardeman
|3493
|64
|Lauderdale
|3169
|44
|Claiborne
|3147
|73
|Henry
|3147
|75
|Marion
|3116
|47
|Scott
|3095
|45
|Overton
|2998
|61
|Wayne
|2945
|35
|Hickman
|2828
|46
|McNairy
|2796
|54
|DeKalb
|2780
|54
|Smith
|2760
|39
|Haywood
|2694
|61
|Grainger
|2612
|50
|Trousdale
|2495
|22
|Morgan
|2479
|39
|Fentress
|2405
|47
|Johnson
|2365
|38
|Chester
|2120
|51
|Bledsoe
|2117
|11
|Polk
|2040
|24
|Crockett
|2022
|48
|Unicoi
|1998
|49
|Cannon
|1905
|31
|Union
|1885
|34
|Grundy
|1786
|34
|Humphreys
|1776
|22
|Lake
|1700
|26
|Sequatchie
|1684
|29
|Benton
|1650
|40
|Decatur
|1579
|39
|Lewis
|1573
|26
|Meigs
|1374
|25
|Stewart
|1318
|28
|Jackson
|1315
|35
|Clay
|1100
|31
|Houston
|1088
|33
|Perry
|1060
|28
|Moore
|1007
|17
|Van Buren
|842
|23
|Pickett
|759
|24
|Hancock
|570
|12