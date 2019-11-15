FLETCHER CASE: Upcoming events and missing information in the police involved shooting

The Madison County District Attorney's Office on Friday closed its investigation into Madison Police's involvement in the death of Dana Fletcher, calling his shooting death in the Planet Fitness parking lot justifiable.

Yet people in the community are not ready to move on from this case.

These are some of the upcoming events surrounding Fletcher's death.

On Monday, local NAACP President Jerry Burnet says the chapter will meet about planning a future event to discuss the entire case.

On Tuesday, the Fletcher family will host a memorial service at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall in the Von Braun Center called "Raise the Stakes." Doors open at 2 PM, the event will begin at 3 PM. You can get tickets at the VBC box office, they are free.

There's also some important missing information in this case. The names of the five Madison Police Officers involved in the case have yet to be released.

In a statement on Friday, the City of Madison acknowledged it is preparing for a wrongful death lawsuit to be filed, but it's unclear when that will be. When the body camera footage and 9-1-1 call will be released to the public is also a lingering question.

One planet fitness member says with all these questions, she doesn't feel closure.

"In my mind I actually see it replaying in my mind almost every time I come here," Lauren Fullenwider, said.

"Technically there's closure on the books, in our hearts, but mentally, emotionally, I don't think there's closure."