New South Huntsville Library construction set to begin in January

A library worthy of one of the biggest technology hubs in America is one step closer to reality.

Crews will break ground on a brand new library in South Huntsville this January after a $9.2 million construction contract was unanimously approved by the Huntsville City Council on Thursday night.

The total cost of the new library is $11 million. City officials say the project received $2 million in donations from the Huntsville Library Foundation.

The new library will replace the old Grissom High School off Bailey Cove Road. City officials say this project has taken more than seven years to come together, but now they are finally ready to break ground.

The new library will be triple the size of the current location, and feature the latest technology and equipment for the community.

District three Councilwoman Jennie Robinson says as the community continues to grow, the libraries should as well.

"Libraries are now changing and they are information centers, they are places where people can come to exchange ideas and information as much as check out a book," Robinson said.

Before becoming the Bailey Cove Branch library, the building was an ACE hardware store. Now, officials say it's too small, with a lack of computers and technology that can support the Rocket City. Robinson gives a timeline of when the newest facility will be up.

"We're looking forward to groundbreaking in January 2020, construction takes place, then open first half of early 2021," Robinson said.

The new library is part of the city's massive Sandra Moon Complex plan, that will transform the old Grissom High School space into a community recreation center with gymnasiums, fields, and of course, books.

"A great community deserves a great library and I think I'd go a step further and say a great community demands a great library, and that's what we've done here," Robinson said.

City officials are also focused on rennovating the Bessie K Russell Library off Sparkman Drive in North Huntsville.