NCAA Cross Country event coming to Huntsville

The Huntsville Sports Commission is partnering with the University of North Alabama to host an NCAA event in 2021.

The 2021 NCAA Division I South Region Men's and Women's Cross Country Championship will be at John Hunt Park next November.

"We think we are going to have a first class operation when we get ready to host this event," HSC Executive Director, Ralph Stone, said.

The Huntsville Sports Commission and the University of North Alabama brought the championship to the newly opened course which, UNA Cross Country Coach, Jeremy Provence says is spectator friendly.

"This checks all those boxes," Provence said.

It's just UNA's third year competing at the division one level. Hosting a championship, gives the school exposure.

"It's very exciting heading into year three as a division one institution, and on our second big event, you know hosting a championship race," Provence said.

Stone said athletes will appreciate the design of the course.

"Well certainly this is a fast course, it was designed to be that way," Stone added.

Perks for the athletes, and perks for Huntsville.

The event is set to bring in 600 runners and coaches, add in family and fans and the championship will have an approximate economic impact of $750,000 dollars to the city.

"Which will be a big deal for us," Stone said.

If you want to see the course before the athletes do, it's open to the public.