It's NBA Draft eve for Kira Lewis Jr. The former Alabama point guard has dreamt and worked for this day since he was playing for Hazel Green High School.

Lewis is expected to go early in Wednesday night's draft.

I went back to his old stomping grounds, the Hazel Green High gym.

Lewis's principal Dr. Quinn Headen said the point guard's work ethic was noticeable going all the way back to his middle school days.

In high school, Lewis worked even harder, with playing in the NBA always his goal.

"You see a lot of times the best player putting in the most work, and that was Kira, Headen said. "Kira would be here at 5:30 in the morning, after practice, he still was putting up shots, and with that he got better, and you could tell he was a great leader in high school."

The draft starts Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. It will air on ESPN.