NASA's Artemis mission delayed due to Ida, Covid 19

The global pandemic, massive hurricane Ida: just two of the unexpected challenges hitting NASA as they race to get back to the moon.

Wednesday, top space program leaders gathered at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center with updates to Artemis missions.



Engineers completed almost 200 tests on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket by breaking the liquid oxygen tank test article. Image Credit: NASA/David Olive Engineers completed almost 200 tests on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket by breaking the liquid oxygen tank test article. Image Credit: NASA/David Olive

A total of 114 tanker trucks delivered propellant to six propellant barges next to the B-2 Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Credits: NASA A total of 114 tanker trucks delivered propellant to six propellant barges next to the B-2 Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Credits: NASA

The Rocket City continues to play a key role in the space frontier with the Space Launch System (SLS)-the rockets it takes to get back into deep space, built and tested right here in North Alabama.

The Artemis mission takes more than one thousand companies and every NASA Center working together. Developing the world's most powerful rockets to get the job done, is no easy feat. Before NASA sends more American's back to the moon, currently scheduled for 2024, this first Artemis unmanned mission must be successful.

And there are delays, 8-12 weeks at least, something the program manager for SLS says they are working through the best they can.

“When do I think we’re going to launch? I don’t like to answer what I think, but I will tell you again we are working towards December. As you have seen across the program opportunities to learn a lot and these first-time events, we learn a lot we’ve got to work our way through those,” Space Launch System Program Manager John Honeycutt told WAAY 31 News on Wednesday.

The Rocket City is planning big events to celebrate and cheer on NASA as Artemis gets closer to launching.

“NASA is woven into the fabric of the greater Huntsville area, in this whole community. I know the space center, the chamber, and the city have a lot of upcoming events and initiatives and we will be celebrating everything about Artemis 1 to 3 and beyond,” said Director of Marshall Space Flight Center Jody Singer. “This is a vehicle this is a mission that is taking us into deep space and will be around for a long time and we are doing this together.”

If they are able to successfully launch Artemis1, then they will keep working towards the second and third and fourth launches. Production of the complex pieces needed for those missions is already underway again, Huntsville and contractors here carrying a heavy load in the effort.

Timing is everything with these launches, and since it has been five decades since Americans have been to the moon, NASA says they are pushing through the unexpected challenges to stay on their schedule.