You could help NASA design the next generation Astromobile.

That vehicle would be used here on Earth to transport astronauts to the launch pad.

NASA currently uses the gleaming silver Astrovan. It’s been in use since 1984.

NASA says it’s time to embrace new technology and show what the Artemis crew will be working to achieve.

NASA wants a replacement for the Astrovan in place beginning with the Artemis II mission.

Design responses are due by Oct. 22.

Learn how you can take part HERE.