NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson passes away at 101 years old

NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson passed away on Monday at 101 years old.

“She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted on Monday.

Johnson, a mathematician, helped to put humans on the Moon. She was recognized with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The @NASA family will never forget Katherine Johnson's courage and the milestones we could not have reached without her. Her story and her grace continue to inspire the world. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/xwnRX9oZoi — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020