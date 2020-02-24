NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson passed away on Monday at 101 years old.
“She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted on Monday.
Johnson, a mathematician, helped to put humans on the Moon. She was recognized with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The @NASA family will never forget Katherine Johnson's courage and the milestones we could not have reached without her. Her story and her grace continue to inspire the world. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/xwnRX9oZoi
— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020
We're saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers: https://t.co/Tl3tsHAfYB pic.twitter.com/dGiGmEVvAW
— NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2020
Related Content
- NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson passes away at 101 years old
- Muscle Shoals Swamper reflects on Jimmy Johnson's passing
- Pioneer Day celebration in Russellville
- State of NASA Address
- NASA Shipper Launches Supplies
- Kerryon Johnson named AP's SEC offensive player of the year
- Johnson & Johnson settles with 2 Ohio counties over opioids
- Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder due to asbestos concerns
- Kerryon Johnson takes kids shopping
- Karl Lagerfeld, pioneering fashion designer, has died