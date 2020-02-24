Clear

NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson passes away at 101 years old

Katherine Johnson; From @JimBridenstine on Twitter

Johnson, a mathematician, helped to put humans on the Moon.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 9:33 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson passed away on Monday at 101 years old.

“She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted on Monday.

Johnson, a mathematician, helped to put humans on the Moon. She was recognized with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

