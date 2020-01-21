NASA needs your help picking a name for next Mars Rover

NASA is asking for help selecting a name for its next Mars Rover.
There are nine possibilities to choose among: Endurance, Tenacity, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude and Courage.
You can vote here through Monday.
Let us know which one you pick in the comments below.
