Clear

NASA needs your help picking a name for next Mars Rover

NASA is asking for help selecting a name for its next Mars Rover.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 8:37 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 8:37 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

NASA is asking for help selecting a name for its next Mars Rover.

There are nine possibilities to choose among: Endurance, Tenacity, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude and Courage.

You can vote here through Monday.

Let us know which one you pick in the comments below.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events