NASA hosts 27th Small Business Alliance Conference

NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center hosted their 27th Small Business Alliance Meeting on Thursday as all eyes are on the future of space exploration.

The Marshall Space Flight Center works with over 200 small businesses for different contracting jobs. Some of the latest programs are being revealed, providing opportunities for even more companies to work with NASA as they prepare for the next phase of space development.

One of the new programs is the Nuclear Thermal Technology Program. It focuses on using nuclear thermal as a new course for propulsion to space.

"These are exciting new programs and this will be the first time that we've had an opportunity to share some information about these programs to our industry partners," David Brock, the Small Business Specialist for the Marshall Space Flight Center, said.

NASA officials say a total of 800 small businesses across 44 states are currently working to develop NASA's Space Launch System. Even more businesses will look to get involved in some of the latest projects.