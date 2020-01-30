NASA honors 17 fallen astronauts with candle lighting ceremony in Huntsville

NASA is remembering the lives of fallen astronauts.

Staff at Marshall Space Flight Center on Redstone Arsenal held a candle lighting ceremony with a moment of silence in honor of Apollo 1, Challenger and Columbia crew members.

In total, 17 astronauts gave the ultimate sacrifice while moving space exploration forward. That's something the associate director of Marshall Space Flight Center, Steven Miley, said we can't forget.

"If we cannot remember what we've done and what we've learned from the past and apply it to the future, we think that would create greater risks," said Miley.

Miley said it's especially important to remember our space history as we start taking steps to send Americans back to space.