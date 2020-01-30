Clear

NASA honors 17 fallen astronauts with candle lighting ceremony in Huntsville

A moment of silence was held in honor of Apollo 1, Challenger and Columbia crew members.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 11:21 AM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 11:27 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

NASA is remembering the lives of fallen astronauts.

Staff at Marshall Space Flight Center on Redstone Arsenal held a candle lighting ceremony with a moment of silence in honor of Apollo 1, Challenger and Columbia crew members.

In total, 17 astronauts gave the ultimate sacrifice while moving space exploration forward. That's something the associate director of Marshall Space Flight Center, Steven Miley, said we can't forget.

"If we cannot remember what we've done and what we've learned from the past and apply it to the future, we think that would create greater risks," said Miley.

Miley said it's especially important to remember our space history as we start taking steps to send Americans back to space.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events