Clear

NASA declares elite planet-hunting spacecraft dead

MGN Online MGN Online

NASA has declared its elite planet-hunting spacecraft dead.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 2:32 PM
Posted By: Marcia Dunn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA has declared its elite planet-hunting spacecraft dead.

Officials announced the Kepler Space Telescope's demise Tuesday.

Already well past its expected lifetime, the 9-year-old Kepler had been running low on fuel for months. Its ability to point at specific regions in the cosmos worsened dramatically at the beginning of October, but flight controllers still managed to retrieve its latest observations. The telescope has now gone silent.

Kepler discovered more than 2,600 planets outside our solar system. It showed us rocky worlds the size of Earth that, like Earth, might harbor life. By staring down stars, Kepler also unveiled incredible super Earths: planets bigger than Earth but smaller than Neptune.

The end came just a few months shy of the 10th anniversary of Kepler's 2009 launch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events