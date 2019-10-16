NASA conducts final test on Orion launch abort system

A final test on a motor that will send man back to the moon went off without a hitch at Redstone Arsenal. Wednesday morning, NASA, along with its contractors, gathered at the Redstone Test Center to fire up the Jettison Motor for qualification.

One point two seconds is all it took for the Jettison Motor to fire up. It's so fast that if you blink you'll miss it. The Jettison Motor is the only one on the Orion launch abort system that fires on every mission.

"This is one critical element that takes the first part of the vehicle, the launch abort system, and leaves it on the Earth so the other aspects of the vehicle can go forward into deep space," said Howard Hu, the Orion Manager for Avionics, Power, and Software Office at Johnson Space Center.

The LAS will protect astronauts if a problem arises during launch by pulling the spacecraft away from a failing rocket. Wednesday's test was all about keeping astronauts safe and getting the motor ready for spaceflight.

"Orion is getting really close to getting us forward to the moon so that we can get on Mars," said an astronaut, Randy Bresnik.

One fascinating aspect of the test is that Wednesday is the last time the Jettison Motor will be fired up on Earth.

"The next time that it is fired is on Artemis One next year, and it's going to be testing itself in the higher-up parts of the atmosphere and doing its job to remove the launch abort from the crew module," said Bresnik.

That unmanned mission is scheduled for late 2020 with a manned mission by 2022. The White House set a goal of sending the first woman, and next man, to the moon by 2024.