NASA announces plans for second hot fire test for Artemis I rocket

NASA conducts the Hot Fire Test down at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Saturday, January 16, 2021. (Courtesy: NASA)
NASA conducts the Hot Fire Test down at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Saturday, January 16, 2021. (Courtesy: NASA)

The space agency also said that they still plan to launch Artemis I in 2021, despite the setback.

Posted: Jan 31, 2021 11:01 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

NASA is hoping the second time will be the charm for Artemis I.

The space agency announced its plans to conduct a second Green Run hot fire test as early as the last week in February. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's core stage completed the initial Green Run test earlier in January.

Goals achieved during the wet dress rehearsal and first hot fire test, according to NASA:

  • transitioning to the automated launch sequence operated by the core stage flight computer and Green Run software,
  • completing the terminal countdown sequence that is like the launch countdown
  • pressuring the tanks and delivering propellant to the engines and demonstrating performance of the core stage’s main propulsion system,
  • firing the engines at 109 percent power level, and
  • operating the thrust vector control system that steers the engines.

The hot fire test involves firing all four RS-25 engines at once. In its first test, the engines shut down after firing for 67.2 seconds on January 16. NASA hoped to fire the engines for anywhere between four and eight minutes, "to simulate the amount of time it will take to send the rocket to space following the launch."

Initial data analyzed by Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) determined that "the hydraulic system associated with the core stage's power unit for Engine 2, also known as E2056, exceeded the pre-set test limits that had been established. As they were programmed to do, the flight computers automatically ended the test."

Both NASA and Boeing, the core stage lead contractor, determined that a second, longer hot fire test was needed "and would pose minimal risk to the Artemis I core stage while providing valuable data to help certify the core stage for flight."

NASA said its team also "repaired the faulty electrical harness which resulted in a notification of a Major Component Failure on Engine 4."

It will take a month after the second test for NASA to refurbish the core stage and the engines. It will then be taken via Pegasus barge to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida where it will be assembled along with the Orion spacecraft.

NASA said despite the setback, it still intends to launch Artemis I in 2021

