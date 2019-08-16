NASA administrators visit Arab High School

NASA came to Huntsville Friday to talk about our role in the next lunar mission, but first administrators made a stop at Arab High School to speak to students.

Heath Hudson is a senior at Arab High School and got the chance to show NASA a space robot he helped create.

"This allowed us to grab cargo, which would be like space rock samples and get it into a bay that would hold the rock samples until we could get back to earth," said Hudson.

The robot went on to compete in a national competition and today NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine got a chance to see it.

"This is a robot that they actually did very well with," said Bridenstine.

He also saw another student project called a moon buggy. Then both Bridenstine and congressman Robert Aderholt spoke to the students

"What we are trying to do now is put together a new generation of space explorers so that 50 years from now people will be celebrating what we are doing right now today," said Bridenstine.

Heath said he is glad he got the chance to show off his work.

"It's one of my favorite things I've ever chosen to do," said Hudson.

Friday afternoon both Bridenstine and Aderholt are headed to the Marshall Space Flight Center to talk about Huntsville's role in the Artemis Mission.