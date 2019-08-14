NASA administrators making stop at Arab High School to talk to future engineers

This Friday before NASA administrators go to Huntsville, they're making a stop at Arab High School in Marshall County to talk to future engineers.

WAAY 31 got a glimpse at what NASA is set to see this Friday. We caught up with robotics students as they prepped their own robot to show the NASA administrator and congressman.

On Friday, the team will showcase their creation to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. Randall McCoy is a senior at Arab High School and is part of the robotics club.

"It's going to be really cool," he said. "I'm really nervous."

This trip is a quick stop on their way to Huntsville and Principal John Ingram said Wednesday's announcement makes their event on Friday even more exciting.

"Just knowing that we were asked and selected for them to come by Arab High School on their way to Huntsville is a definite honor," Ingram said.

Bridenstine will also be joined by Congressman Robert Aderholt and they both will get a look at the moon buggy students created for the great moon buggy race competition.

"We are excited for them to have the opportunity to see our students and our programs," Ingram said.

The tour will end with an opportunity for the visitors to speak to around 80 students. McCoy is excited and can see himself working at NASA someday.

"Definitely something in engineering. I like hands on stuff," he said.

After the stop in Arab, Bridenstine will head to Huntsville's Marshall Space Flight Center to announce more information on the Artemis program and how Huntsville will play a key role.