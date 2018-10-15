Clear

NASA X-ray Space Telescope back online after brief shutdown

MGN Online MGN Online

One of NASA's space telescopes is back in business after a two-day shutdown.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 1:59 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - One of NASA's space telescopes is back in business after a two-day shutdown.

NASA said Monday that the Chandra X-ray Observatory came back online Friday. Chandra's trouble occurred less than a week after the Hubble Space Telescope was sidelined. In both cases, the problem was in the pointing system.

Officials say a glitch in one of Chandra's gyroscopes generated three seconds of bad computer data last Wednesday. That was enough for the 19-year-old telescope to go into so-called safe mode, during which science observations cease. Flight controllers restored Chandra's pointing by switching to a backup gyroscope.

Observations are expected to resume with Chandra by the end of this week. Hubble, meanwhile, remains out of action with a more serious gyroscope issue that cropped up Oct. 5.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events