NASA SpaceApps Hackathon Challenge

The NASA SpaceApps Challenge is a 48-hour hackathon brought to Huntsville by the non-profit Urban Engine. To prepare teams for the challenge, Urban Engine is hosting CoWorking night educational workshops leading up to the event. Participants are encouraged to just show up to the workshops, no registration is required, and the workshop is free. CoWorking night.

Kick Off for the NASA SpacApps Challenge will be held October 19th and will include a Space Apps Expo; a trade show and career fair with industry leaders in the STEM and Aerospace arenas. The exhibition will be held at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center from 11am until 4pm. During the afternoon, Urban Engine will host a live data bootcamp workshop that will include keynote speakers, a panel discussion, and beginner bootcamp tracks.

The hackathon begins at 8am on Saturday, October 20th at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided to teams. Individuals can come during the morning check-in and be placed on a team. All teams will begin their challenge at 11:30am. High school teams will be dismissed at 11pm. Participation in the hackathon is free.

The hackathon continues at 8am Sunday, October 21st. Teams work until 2:30pm and pitches begin at 4pm, concluding with an awards ceremony at 6pm. WAAY 31 News Anchor Dan Shaffer will be on-site to host various events during the weekend.

To register for the NASA SpaceApps Challenge - CLICK HERE