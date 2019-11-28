Have you ever wondered what astronauts eat during their Thanksgiving in space?
Now, you can try some!
NASA shared their cornbread dressing recipe, which they say is out of this world.
Related Content
- NASA Shares Cornbread Stuffing Recipe
- Stuff the barrel with stuffing
- McDonald's changes apple pie recipe
- Former Huntsville NASA engineer sharing collection of historic space memorabilia
- State of NASA Address
- NASA Shipper Launches Supplies
- Student’s cookie recipe may have included grandparent’s ashes
- Florence police: Eagle-eyed officer catches stolen items stuffed in man’s pants
- NASA launches NOAA weather satellite
- NASA releases Curiosity rover findings
Scroll for more content...