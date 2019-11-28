Clear

NASA Shares Cornbread Stuffing Recipe

NASA shares their cornbread dressing recipe that astronauts eat during Thanksgiving.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 1:03 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Have you ever wondered what astronauts eat during their Thanksgiving in space? 

Now, you can try some!

NASA shared their cornbread dressing recipe, which they say is out of this world. 

https://twitter.com/NASA/status/1200112126397943813

