NASA: International Space Station visible over Huntsville

It will be visible to the naked eye on Thursday at 5:18 p.m.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 3:54 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 4:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The International Space Station will be visible over Huntsville on Thursday at 5:18 p.m. for just six minutes.

According to the Marshall Space Flight Center, it is the third brightest object in the sky and looks like a fast-moving plane. It will also be visible for two minutes on Friday and six minutes on Saturday.

