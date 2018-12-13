NASA: International Space Station visible over Huntsville

The International Space Station will be visible over Huntsville on Thursday at 5:18 p.m. for just six minutes.
According to the Marshall Space Flight Center, it is the third brightest object in the sky and looks like a fast-moving plane. It will also be visible for two minutes on Friday and six minutes on Saturday.
For more information, click HERE.
