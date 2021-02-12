NASA Earth Observatory wants help finding its best archived photo

The NASA Earth Observatory is asking people to vote what they think are the best archived photos.

"Tournament Earth: Astronaut Photography" will launch in early March, and anyone can be a part of the selection committee!

From now through Feb. 19, you can search the archives and pick the best photos shot by astronauts.

You’ll then post the URLs of your favorite photos in the comments section here.

These selections will be included in the tournament in March. Voters can choose each week from pairs of photos.

The champion will be announced in April.