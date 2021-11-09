NASA: Artemis I on track for February launch; ‘boots on moon’ could happen in 2025

NASA officials have announced a new timeline for what one administrator called the “very ambitious” Artemis missions.

The uncrewed Artemis I mission — a test of the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft — is on track for liftoff in February, pending successful testing in January.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said there has been solid progress, but serious changes are needed for long-term success. This will include pushing back launches for Artemis II and Artemis III.

Now, Artemis II — a test flight meant to bring astronauts around the moon without landing on its surface — will take place no earlier than May 2024, two years later than previously announced. The first human boots on the moon, part of Artemis III’s trip, won’t happen until at least 2025.

Nelson blamed several factors for the delay, including seven months of work on the “Human Lander System” lost while NASA fought a lawsuit filed by Blue Origin, the private space company founded by Jeff Bezos of Amazon fame.

NASA recently won the lawsuit and continue work with SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk of Tesla fame.

Nelson also cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a lack of funding as factors. He said the Trump administration’s timeline of landing Americans on the moon by 2024 was “not technologically feasible.”

He emphasized that NASA, its employees and its partners are committed to returning to the moon in a “safe and technically feasible way to beat competitors with boots on the moon.”