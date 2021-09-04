NACC hosting vaccine clinic on campus Thursday

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus, Thursday, September 9.

The shots will be administered by Northeast Alabama Health Services Inc. from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The agency's mobile vaccination unit will be in the health education parking lot adjacent to Highway 35 in the southeast corner of campus.

NACC faculty, staff, students and the public are welcomed. You are asked to bring your driver's license and insurance card. The shot is free.

NEAHSI will be administering the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Second doses will be administered October 7 on campus.