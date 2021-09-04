Clear

NACC hosting vaccine clinic on campus Thursday

It will be a mobile vaccine clinic with both Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Posted: Sep 4, 2021 7:28 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus, Thursday, September 9.

The shots will be administered by Northeast Alabama Health Services Inc. from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The agency's mobile vaccination unit will be in the health education parking lot adjacent to Highway 35 in the southeast corner of campus. 

NACC faculty, staff, students and the public are welcomed. You are asked to bring your driver's license and insurance card. The shot is free. 

NEAHSI will be administering the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Second doses will be administered October 7 on campus. 

Northeast Alabama Health Services Incorporated will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations on campus Thursday, September...

Posted by Northeast Alabama Community College on Friday, September 3, 2021

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events