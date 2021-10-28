NAACP to host emergency news conference about Limestone Co. redistricting plans

The Alabama NAACP will host an emergency news conference Thursday morning, starting at 10. It will be held at the Limestone Co. commission. The group will discuss its concerns over the county commision's scheduled resolution to re-draw district lines.

WAAY 31 learned the group sent a letter to the commision earlier this week, outlining demands and concerns it has over the proposed redistricting plan.

In it, the NAACP says the plan would "likely diminish the opportunity of Black voters and other voters of color to meaningfully participate in the electoral process, by influencing the elections of candidates of their choice."

The group asked the commission to respond to the letter by Friday at 5 p.m. with an explanation on how it plans to address the issues the it discusses.

The Limestone Co. commission is expected to consider the redistricting proposal on Monday, November 1st.

WAAY 31 will be at the news conference Thursday morning, and will bring you the latest information both on air, and online.