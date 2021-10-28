NAACP to challenge Limestone County redistricting

The NAACP held an emergency news conference today where they'll challenge Limestone County’s new redistricting plan.

The proposed plan would decrease limestone county’s largest African American population by 1500 people.

According to Limestone County Commission, District 3 which houses limestone county’s largest black population would decrease from about 6048 to 4500.

Members of the NAACP are not pleased with this new redistricting proposal. They believe its aim is to change the demographics to suit the whims of current elected officials. Something they say is a clear violation of the voting rights act.

Diane Steele, the political action chair for the Limestone County NAACP said "it is the stand for fairness and rightful inclusion."

Her and her cohort say the Limestone County Commissions new proposed plan is not an act of democracy.

"Oour limestone county commission has decided to continue the vestiges of racism in the form of a redrawn map,” said Steele.

Limestone County Commissioner Daryl Sammet says reducing the black population was not intentional.

"Well I can understand their frustration you know it’s kind of frustrating to us to. But this whole redistricting thing is set up on population," said Sammet.

Sammet says 25% of the population goes to each district.

"It’s just a matter of dividing the population equally between the four districts," said Sammet.

However Steele and the NCAAP firmly believe this new plan shouldn’t come to action without consideration from the public

“We would like for the limestone county commission to respect our county by scheduling public hearings so citizens can have an input," said Steele.

According to Sammet, he sees no issue with that request.

"I don’t think it would be a problem with the commission we’ve got. We’d be more than glad to listen to their concerns and take them into consideration," said Sammet.

With Limestone County being one of the leading growth capitals in North Alabama, all Steele wants is fairness.

"We are asking our leaders to be leaders now. In the right direction. We are willing to work towards a fair map with you.

The NAACP has requested to meet with limestone county commission on Monday November 1st, with hopes that a new map will indeed be proposed.