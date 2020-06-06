NAACP hosts peaceful protest in Moulton

The Lawrence County NAACP invited people to join together at the Lawrence County Courthouse at Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said the protest was meant to peacefully demonstrate the need for justice and equality for the black community.

The President of the Lawrence County NAACP said change needs to be made on the government level.

"The laws should govern everybody in the same way, so we are here today to speak out," Jan Turnbore with the Lawrence Co. NAACP said. "We are joining in with all the other protests in the world and all over the country, that enough is enough."

Community leaders, the Lawrence County Sheriffs Office, and leaders of the NAACP made speeches.