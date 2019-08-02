NAACP gifts Huntsville children with school supplies and backpacks

As kids are gearing up to go back to school, one organization is getting them pumped up and ready for the first day.

The NAACP held a back to school program at the Cavalry Hill Community center on Friday and gave the kids some advice and new backpacks.

Each kid got two backpacks with school supplies inside of them, making going back to school not just easier for the children, but for the parents as well.

"It makes it easier for us parents to have school supplies and be able to manage our money better," a parent, Tim Johnson, said.

Johnson has a 7-year-old who's about to return to school. He teaches a class at the community center and considers all the kids at the center his. He said events like this make children less likely to dread going back to school.

"It gets the kids to meet each other if they haven't seen each other and it's a good way to get them pumped for school," he said.

The president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, Benard Simelton, says the group chose Northwest Huntsville for the location because they saw a need in this community.

"A lot of parents are not able to buy school supplies so this will help them in purchasing their school rather than parents having to worry about that. It's one less thing they have to worry about," Simelton said.

Parents like Johnson said there's another benefit.

"These kids need stuff to look forward to. They need stuff to inspire them to get back into school," he said.

The NAACP hopes the dozens of kids who showed up were inspired as they left with their backpacks. The group hopes to expand the event next year.