NAACP: No justice for Breonna Taylor in Wednesday decision

The Huntsville/Madison County NAACP said Wednesday’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case was a “step in the wrong direction” Thursday.

“What we saw yesterday was a terrible miscarriage of justice,” Branch President Jerry Burnet said.

On Wednesday, one officer involved in Breonna Taylor the case -- Brett Hankison -- was charged with wanton endangerment, but none of the three officers involved were directly charged for her death.

Burent and others in the community are upset and angered.

“And justifiably so, because we can’t see any justice in what we saw happen in Louisville, Kentucky.”

Burent said it’s especially frustrating because, to him, the settlement with the city proves wrongdoing.

“If the system felt like what they did was justified … then why did they pay a $12 million settlement? That right there says you're guilty,” he said. “You paid the settlement.”

The incident has been on Burnet’s mind a lot recently. He said that while he doesn’t want to make it about race, he feels there are things that cannot be ignored.

“On my way down here, I was trying to think to myself, what would have happened if the police officers, the three that was involved, had been all black, and that the lady that was killed had been white,” Burnet said. “Would we be having this conversation or would those three black police officers, right now, be in jail for murder?”

He believes the answer to that question is yes. Now, he wants to see all those involved held accountable and he's encouraging people to take a role in creating the change they want to see and telling them to vote.

“That’s how you change policies, go out and vote and change the policies and from the top down.”