4th Annual N2Hoops Thanksgiving Basketball Invitational

16 teams started their journey in the N2Hoops Invitational on Monday, November 19, and today only 6 remained.

The first game of the day was for fifth and sixth place in the tournament. The two teams who faced off where Decatur Heritage and Gadsden City. Gadsden City came away with the fifth spot after beating Decatur Heritage 75-74 in overtime.

Next up, the Lee High Generals against Eufaula for the third and fourth place slots. Texas A&M Commit Kobe Brown and his Generals were victorious beating Eufaula 83-62.

The championship game of the N2Hoops Invitational was between the Bob Jones Patriots and the Florence Falcons. A tough match up, but it will be the Falcons who take home the N2Hoops trophy! Florence topping Bob Jones 58-47.

The top six spots are as followed: