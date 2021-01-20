'My vice president will now look like me, ... like my daughter,' Women celebrate Kamala Harris

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris became the first Black, South Asian American and woman to serve as the Vice President of the United States.

Harris’ new role as second in command is inspiring many, including one Madison County leader who made history of her own last year.

Just an hour before hundreds of thousands of people watched Harris’ historical swearing in,

Violet Edwards, the District 6 Commissioner for Madison County, sat in a Madison County Commission meeting, wearing pearls to celebrate Harris' victory on Wednesday.

"Women across the country are wearing pearls today just as a show of solidarity, it's a show of sisterhood, and it's a celebration of womanhood, we can do it and pearls just to symbolize we can do whatever we want," Edwards said.

Just months ago, Edwards made history of her own becoming the first Black woman to sit on the commission, for Edwards this historic day means a lot to her and so many other women.

"It's incredibly exciting, my vice president will now look like me, she will look like my daughter and this is just a great day in history," she said

Edwards said becoming the first of anything isn’t always the easiest road, but she hopes as more women break down barriers more women become inspired.

"While the road will never be easy in any walk we decide to take, the journey is always worth it. and, I just hope that everyone no matter what they decide to do in what field it is will see this as an opportunity to excel," she said.

And, Edwards believes as young girls watch more women make history they will continue to follow in their footsteps and make history of their own.

"I want those young ladies watching to be whatever they want to be and be great at it,' she said. 'And, we're now seeing people of color, women of color holding positions they've never held before. and so, the sky is the limit and no matter what you want to do the sky is the limit and you just be excellent and do be scared to go about it," Edwards said.

Edward's quoted the words of the newly inagurated vice president, saying just as Harris believes she will not be the last woman vice president...Edwards will not be the last woman commissioner.