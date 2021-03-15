Musical lineup, events announced for Huntsville's 2021 Panoply Arts Festival

Arts Huntsville announced plans on Monday for the 2021 Panoply Arts Festival.

A scaled-back version of the annual three-day festival will be held from April 23-25 in Big Spring Park. It will look a little different this year due to coronavirus precautions.

Only Panoply’s Friday evening event will be ticketed at $20 per person, however, military personnel will be allowed free entry. Saturday and Sunday are free with a suggested donation of $10 per adult.

You can look forward to 15 musical performances this year on the Panoply Showcase Stage. Friday night’s ticketed event will open with the Lamont Landers Band and will be closed out with the Nashville-based headlining act The War And Treaty.

Saturday’s performances will include Tyler A.K., Them Damn Dogs, WANDA, Joe Cagle, DMRSoul, Lana White, the Unique Live Band and The Vegabonds.

On Sunday, you can hear music from Cotton and Clover, Alan Little and the Giants, Ally Cat and the Stray Dogs, Midlife Chrysler and The Beasley Brothers.

You can also shop at the festival for pieces from more than 100 professional artists, including jewelry, sculpture, clay, glass, metal, fiber, two-dimensional and mixed media paintings.

The festival’s STEAM Street on Saturday and Sunday will feature an art of science microscope exhibit, takeaway STEAM activities including hovercrafts, creative catapults and binary beads and a STEAM in Action demonstration.

Saturday and Sunday will also offer a Creativity Corner with an in-park art scavenger hunt and takeaway art activities for kids and families.

Other events include live demonstrations from artists, sidewalk chalk areas, photo opportunities, 13 regional food trucks and vendors and fireworks to close out the night.

As of Monday, March 15, guests will be required to wear masks. There will also be hand sanitizer stations located throughout the park.

Festival hours are: Friday, April 23, from 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, April 25, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information about Panoply, click here.