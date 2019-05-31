Muscle Shoals police investigating after woman said man posing as cop pulled her over

The Muscle Shoals Police Department is investigating after a woman reported being pulled over on Wilson Dam Highway by a man impersonating a police officer.

The woman told police the incident happened Thursday around 2 p.m. Police say the suspect is described as a middle-aged white male with dark hair.

Police say the suspect was reported to be wearing black colored clothing with a white sticker bearing the name “Johnson” on a black knit uniform style shirt. His vehicle was described as a larger black SUV with flashing blue lights.

According to police, the suspect approached the driver and said, “I ran your tag and you have a warrant.” They say when the driver told him there should be no warrant, the suspect said, “Okay, have a good day.”

Muscle Shoals police say this traffic stop was not conducted by the agency and any contact with the described suspect should be immediately reported to 911.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident, is asked to call Muscle Shoals police at (256) 383-6746. Police warn if you ever find yourself being stopped by an unmarked vehicle, dial 911 and request verification that it is a police agency conducting the stop.