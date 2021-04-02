Muscle Shoals teens trying to break world record for trampoline jumping

A group of teenagers in Muscle Shoals are attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Trampolining.

The current record is 25 hours and 30 minutes, achieved in the United Kingdom in October 2017.

The Muscle Shoals group – which we’re told includes Jonah Davis, Ever Yerena, Thomas Bendall, Zach Granger, Jakob Robertson, Conner Mccrary, and Harper Branscome – is aiming for 27 hours.

They started shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

They are livestreaming their jumps on the Squatters of the Shoals YouTube account.

You can watch it below, and HERE

GOOD LUCK from all of us at WAAY!