Muscle Shoals student arrested for sending threatening meme

The message contained a meme that has been circulating social media that says, "Columbine school shooters on the way."

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 4:39 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 4:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

An 18-year-old student, Jeffrey Nash, was arrested in Muscle Shoals after a threatening electronic message was transmitted by phone Thursday morning at Muscle Shoals Career Academy. 

The message was reported to a school resource officer around 10:15 a.m., and administrators placed the school on lockdown. The message contained a meme that has been circulating social media that says, "Columbine school shooters on the way," and contains a photograph of two males armed with weapons.

Muscle Shoals Police responded to the school and worked with administrators and technology staff to identify Nash as the sender. Apple's "AirDrop" on Nash's personal iPhone was used to make it look the message came from an iPhone belonging to a Muscle Shoals City Schools faculty member. The message was traced to Nash's phone by his IP address.

