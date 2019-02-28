Muscle Shoals state basketball run falls short

Trojans up 24-21 on the defending 6A State Champs. This is when Carver starts to show how they've earned their rings. Their size was a problem for Muscle Shoals late in the game.

"We did what we were suppose to do, but we couldn't get rebounds," Muscle Shoals Head Coach, Neal Barker, said.

The Trojans only scored once from the field during the third quarter.

"We just lost our cofidence lost our moment," Barker added.

Final score Carver 62, Muscle Shoals 47.