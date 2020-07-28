Muscle Shoals moves first day of school forward due to spike in coronavirus cases

On Tuesday, the Muscle Shoals City School Board voted to push back the first day of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Board members and Superintendent Chad Holden met virtually to vote. Holden said he's spoken with local officials and it's just not safe for students to return on Aug. 10 because there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the area. Holden knows this because he was one of those cases.

Holden told WAAY 31 he was actually in Helen Keller Hospital for two nights last week after he tested positive for coronavirus on July 19. Holden said he ended up getting pneumonia, too, so he was hospitalized to get some fluids to help combat the virus and pneumonia.

Holden said he's now doing better and hasn't had any symptoms since last Thursday. His family is doing okay, too. He said he's not sure how he got the virus, but he came down with a fever on July 13 and immediately got tested and quarantined.

Holden said right now, all options are on the table for Muscle Shoals City Schools. He said parents want traditional school and he understands that. Virtual school and staggered start times are all on the table, too.

An official decision will be announced on Aug. 10.