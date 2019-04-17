Clear

Muscle Shoals principal resigns after being placed on leave

Alan Willingham, principal at McBride Elementary School in Muscle Shoals, has resigned.

The announcement came at a special called meeting of the Muscle Shoals City Board of Education on Wednesday morning.

It was announced Tuesday that Willingham was placed on leave Sunday afternoon until further notice, said Brian Lindsey, superintendent of Muscle Shoals City Schools.

“I do not comment on personnel matters,” Lindsey said.

According to the school’s website, Willingham was in his second year as the school’s principal and this is his 21st year in education.

In 2017, Willingham and the district came under scrutiny for firing McBride Elementary teacher Blake Jarmon. Many parents felt like Jarmon was wrongfully fired, and they did not like how the school system handled the investigation.

Parents started a petition to get Jarmon his job back, but the school system never reinstated him. The school board said it fired Jarmon for improper conduct.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department told WAAY 31 they do not have any open or closed investigations on Willingham.

