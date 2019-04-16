Muscle Shoals principal placed on indefinite leave

The principal of McBride Elementary School in Muscle Shoals has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Alan Willingham was placed on leave Sunday afternoon until further notice, said Brian Lindsey, superintendent of Muscle Shoals City Schools.

“I do not comment on personnel matters,” Lindsey said.

According to the school’s website, Willingham is in his second year as the school’s principal and this is his 21st year in education.