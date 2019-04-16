Clear
Muscle Shoals principal placed on indefinite leave

Alan Willingham

Alan Willingham was placed on leave Sunday afternoon until further notice, said Brian Lindsey, superintendent of Muscle Shoals City Schools.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The principal of McBride Elementary School in Muscle Shoals has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“I do not comment on personnel matters,” Lindsey said.

According to the school’s website, Willingham is in his second year as the school’s principal and this is his 21st year in education.

